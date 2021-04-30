UA Cossatot to host Fiesta Festival on Saturday

DEQUEEN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – UA Cossatot will host their annual Fiesta Fest on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in hopes to raise funds for a scholarship.

The festival will take place in Downtown De Queen on North 3rd Street and West De Queen Avenue in front of the Courthouse from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM.

The festival`s focus is bringing the community together to celebrate the cultures of Southwest Arkansas while raising $10,000 toward a scholorship for any student who does not recieve finacial aid.

“Without this help, some of them may have to work a full-time job and also maintain a full college schedule, said the Coordinator of Student Success, Ericka Buenrrostro. So by providing opportunities like this for our students we are actually releasing some of that load that they may have. Our goal is ultimately for them to graduate with us and not have debt,” Buenrrostro continued.

Festivities will include food, vendors, live music, a DJ and light show, folkloric dancing, carnival rides, games, inflatables, and more.

The applications for the scholarship will open after the festival.