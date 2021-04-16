UAMS to offer mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Hope

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will be offering a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week to residents in Southwest Arkansas.

The vaccine clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 20 at Rising Star Baptist Church on 1002 E. Beech St. in Hope.

UAMS will administer the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. There will be no out-of-pocket cost.

The clinic is available to pre-registered patients only. No onsite registration will be allowed. To pre-register online at vaccinesignup.uams.edu/mobileclinic.

As of March 31, all Arkansans age 16 and older are eligible for vaccinations; the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for use in teens as young as 16. A parent or guardian must come to the vaccine appointment with patients under 18.

Even if you don’t have any COVID-19 symptoms, wash your hands regularly and practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people not in your household, and wear a mask in public.

An online screening tool is available at uamshealth.com/healthnow. Phone screening is also available through the UAMS Health hotline at (800) 632-4502.