MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL) – A Miller County man is behind bars, accused of shooting his nephew during an argument Tuesday.

According to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call around 1:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Miller County Road 462. Once on scene, deputies found the victim, Larry Williams of Fouke, with gunshot wounds to his right hip and upper left leg.

Williams was taken to the hospital for treatment and deputies say he was later released.

During the investigation, reports pointed out that the shooter was 56-year-old Randy Williams, Larry Williams’ uncle. Before the shooting, the police say the two were involved in a civil dispute which resulted in Randy pulling out a gun and firing several shots that hit his nephew.

Deputies and the Criminal Investigation Division took Randy into custody without incident and booked him into the Miller County Detention Center. He is charged with battery in the first degree.