US Marshals arrest teen suspected in deadly weekend shooting at Little Rock outlet mall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The teen suspected in a shooting Saturday evening at a carnival near the Outlets of Little Rock has surrendered to federal officials.

Sources with the U.S. Marshals said 16-year-old Keaton McGee surrendered Wednesday afternoon and was taken into custody.

Marshals say the search for McGee was a joint effort involving their office and the FBI, the Little Rock and Bryant Police Departments and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

McGee had originally been taken into custody at the scene Saturday before escaping police custody after requesting medical attention.

The victim in the shooting was identified Monday as 22-year-old Deante Smith of Forrest City.

This was not McGee’s first run in with the law. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault following a shooting at Otter Creek, but, according to court records, he bonded out March 31.

