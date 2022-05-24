(KTAL) – The polls are now open in Arkansas’ primary election as voters decide which candidates from each party will square off in November for several high-profile statewide races, including for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and U.S. Senate.

Republican Senator John Boozman is seeking reelection to a third term in the U.S. Senate. He faces primary challengers in former NFL player Jake Bequette, conservative activist Jan Morgan, and Little Rock Pastor Heath Loftis.

Natalie James, Dan Whitfield, and Jack Foster are seeking the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat.

The election will also feature open primaries for the governor’s office. Sarah Sanders is running against former talk radio host Doc Washburn for the Republican nomination.

Chris Jones, Anthony Bland, James “Rus” Russell, Supha Xayprasith-Mays, and Jay Martin are running for the Democratic nomination.

One of the highest-profile races is for Arkansas Lieutenant Governor, where state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge currently leads a crowded Republican field. Here is a complete breakdown of all the candidates in that race.

The May 24 primary in Arkansas will be the first election in which voters will be required to have a valid ID, which has to either be issued by the state of Arkansas or a federal ID.

If voters don’t have an Arkansas-approved photo ID, they can still vote on a provisional ballot but they will have until noon on the Monday after Election Day to provide photocopies of their ID.

Voting locations are open from 7:30 am to 7:30 pm. on Election Day.

Click here for more information on voting in Arkansas and search for polling locations.