‘What are you doing, get out of my yard!’: Arkansas woman catches stranger on video jumping fence, exposing himself through glass door

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock woman is on edge after she said a man jumped her fence, came up to her back doors, and exposed himself.

It happened in a West Little Rock neighborhood. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, said she was enjoying a night out on her patio when suddenly she wasn’t alone.

“I heard a crash and I look and it was someone walking towards me,” she said.

Security cameras caught a man walking up to her patio as she ran inside and locked the door.

“He literally just came to those two windows and bent down and like creepily looked through those curtains as I’m on the phone with 911,” she said.

In the video, you can see him pace back and forth. He eventually came back to the window and peeked below the curtains. What he did then she said still burns in her mind.

“Legit crouched down and was feeling on himself,” she said.

She started recording on her cell phone as she waited for police.

“Number one it’s scary, number two it’s a violation of your space,” she said.

After fifteen minutes she said he finally left.

“I mean it was terrifying,” she said.

Now, as she comes home from work wanting to unwind, she says there is still the thought he could come back.

“When you come home you want to feel safe you want to feel comfortable. I hope it doesn’t happen but again you never know,” she said.

He was gone from the property when Little Rock Police showed up. She did file a report.