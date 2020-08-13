Skip to content
Louisiana
First day of early voting in Bossier City metro election strong, steady
Mass COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic underway in Bossier
Video
SPD seeking witnesses in Friday night fatal North Shreveport shooting
Football coach Les Miles placed on leave amid misconduct allegations at LSU
Video
Where are the fattest cities in America?
More Louisiana Headlines
Shreveport VA to offer Janssen COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday
Shreveport man pleads guilty to robbing, killing cab driver
Video
BCPD searching for 2 teens who ran away from local youth shelter
Video
Woman fatally shot in MLK area, SPD investigating
Video
Lawmakers call on Governor Edwards to lift COVID-19 restrictions
Video
Louisiana AG loses in suit against reporter over records
Preparations underway for mass COVID-19 vaccination event in Bossier City
Video
Police: Shots fired into Greenwood apartment; resident unhurt but arrested on warrant
Bossier Parish sees major decrease in number of positive COVID-19 cases, deaths
Louisiana uses single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for large events
Destination Louisiane
Destination Louisiane: Shreveport Aquarium
Video
Destination Louisiane: Cajun X Cables wake park in Lafayette
Video
Destination Louisiane: Christmas in NWLA
Video
Destination Louisiane: Two Warriors Meadery
Video
Destination Louisiane: Shreveport Brunch Spots
Video
More Destination Louisiane Headlines
Will Nostradamus’ predictions come true? CDC offers tips to survive zombie apocalypse just in case
Picture found in long lost book leads to nationwide search for family
Video
‘I’m ready to talk,’ Meghan Markle says ahead of Oprah interview
Video
After 2 recent deaths, why are people still doing extreme baby gender reveals?
Cap gas prices: 6 ways to save on gasoline
Where are the fattest cities in America?
Asteroid the size of 3 football fields to pass by Earth tonight