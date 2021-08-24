139 new COVID deaths reported since Monday marks highest single-day toll in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With 139 new COVID deaths reported Tuesday, Louisiana has marked the highest number of deaths in a single day to date since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department.

The previous highest single-day toll was 129, reported on April 14, 2020.

With the newly reported deaths, the state’s overall death toll also passed the 12,000-mark Tuesday. There have been 12,116 total confirmed and probable deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Also according to the LDH, there are now 2,856 people hospitalized and 480 relying on ventilators and unvaccinated people account for 91% of the current COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The LDH says 89 percent of the cases verified from Aug. 5-11 are attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 80 percent of the deaths.