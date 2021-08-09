16,541 new COVID cases, 50 more deaths reported in Louisiana since Friday as hospitalizations continue to soar

BATON ROUGE, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health on Monday reported 16,541 new COVID-19 cases with 50 new deaths since Friday, August 6 as hospitalizations continue to soar.

The new cases, the largest increase coming out of a weekend since the LDH stopped reporting data on weekends, brings the total number of cases statewide to date to 590,446 and deaths now total 11,260.

According to the LDH, statewide hospitalizations have risen by 300 over the past three days to 2,270, reaching yet another all-time high. Of those, 318 are on ventilators.

The state’s health department also noted Monday that the latest update shows increases across all age groups and regions, with the largest share of cases coming from Regions 1 (New Orleans), 2 (Baton Rouge) and 9 (Northshore).

COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to surge. Please remember to #maskup which will help limit suffering and death, and please consider getting the vaccine which will help us put this pandemic behind us. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) August 9, 2021

Also according to LDH:

90% of the cases from July 22 to July 28 are not fully vaccinated.

84% of the deaths from July 22 to July 28 are from individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

91% of the current COVID hospitalizations are from individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

Of the 1,344 new cases reported in Northwest Louisiana Monday, 615 were in Caddo Parish. Bossier Parish reported 319 new cases, Natchitoches, De Soto 103, Webster 90, Natchitoches, 84, Sabine 82, and Red River 12. Caddo also reported two new deaths for a total of 783. De Soto, Sabine, and Red River also each reported one new death.

Just over 31 percent of Northwest Louisiana’s eligible population is now vaccinated. As of Friday, the statewide rate was just 37 percent as the state remains the number one state for new cases.

