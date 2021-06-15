2-year-old boy dies after being left inside hot car in Louisiana

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An investigation is underway into the death of a 2-year-old boy who died after being left in a hot car in Iberia Parish.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Monday regarding a medical complaint in the 700 block of Fox Road.

The sheriff’s office says said deputies arrived to find the two-year-old boy had apparently been left inside an unattended vehicle for an extended period of time.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

The case has been turned over to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.

This is the 4th reported hot car death in the United States in 2021.

There were 25 hot car deaths reported in the United States in 2020, including one in Lafayette Parish.