BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The second month of legalized sports betting in Louisiana saw a significant increase in wager placed, but not a substantial increase in net proceeds due to gamblers winning.

According to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, nearly $39.5 million was wagered on sports in December at 11 casinos throughout the state.

In November, gamblers wagered more than $27.6 million on sports in Louisiana casinos. December’s bets represent a nearly 44-percent increase in money wagered. Despite the increase, casino net proceeds were down in December by more than $1.3 million compared to November, as bettors won at a significantly higher percentage.

Casinos made the most money on parlay bets and football bets for the second consecutive month. Parley bets brought in $2.4 million, while football bets brought in $1.68 million.

Over the first two months of legalized sports betting, casino sportsbooks have brought in $1,006,663 in tax revenue.

All of this comes without mobile sports wagering yet allowed in the state. According to the gaming control board, some apps and licensed sites will begin taking mobile sports bets on Friday morning.