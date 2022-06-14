NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tuesday is Mr. Tony Day in honor of his birthday and it is also the 50th celebration of his famous creole cuisine.

Louisiana legislators set forth Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 7 designating Tuesday, June 14, as Mr. Tony Chachere Day to recognize and celebrate the 50th Anniversary of his company.

“We are so humbled to be recognized for my great-grandfather’s legacy,” said Celeste Chachere, Director of Marketing & PR for Tony Chachere’s. “Louisiana is our home and is at the core of everything we do, so it is truly a great honor to have his birthday declared Mr. Tony Day by the state we love.”

In 1972, Tony Chachere’s began as a retirement hobby and life-long dream come true for the company’s namesake, Tony Chachere. Mr. Tony was a noted sportsman, chef, and bon vivant from Opelousas, Louisiana.

The nationally recognized brand is still family-owned and operated, led by multiple generations of the Chachere family.

You can pick up your commemorative can of Tony’s Original Creole Seasoning. Order it now at tonychachere.com.