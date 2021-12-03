99 percent of Ochsner Health employees follow vaccination policy, 280 let go over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – In August of this year, Ochsner Health announced the creation of an employee vaccination mandate.

Fast forward to December and the health system says that almost “99 percent of employees are in compliance with the COVID-19 vaccination policy.”

That includes almost 30,000 employees in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Out of the almost 30,000 employees, 280 were let go after choosing to not get the COVID-19 vaccine or get the approved medical or religious exemption.

According to Ochsner Health, “Of those leaving the organization, approximately 180 are PRN employees, working on an as-needed basis.”

For those employees who did get a medical or religious exemption, they will have to get tested weekly for COVID-19 and wear KN95 masks.

“At Ochsner Health, we remain committed to prioritizing safety and minimizing risk for our co-workers, families and loved ones, and our actions during the COVID-19 pandemic reflect this promise. That’s why we are proud to announce that nearly 99 percent of Ochsner employees have come into compliance with our vaccination policy – an action that speaks to our team’s dedication and care to those we serve every day. We are truly grateful to our healthcare heroes and community members who continue to fight COVID-19,” said Warner Thomas, President and CEO, Ochsner Health.

If you have any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ochsner Coronavirus.

Ochsner Health made it clear that the current compliance rate in regards to their vaccine policy, “does not include employees in Shreveport and Monroe due to pending litigation.’