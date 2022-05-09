SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gas prices in the Shreveport area have jumped over the last week.

According to AAA, the cost of gas in Shreveport is up 16 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 a gallon as of Monday and $1.31 a gallon higher than a year ago.

In the past two weeks, the national average for a gallon of gasoline has risen 20 cents to $4.32, a penny less than the record high set on March 11. AAA says the increase is primarily due to the high cost of crude oil, which was hovering near $100 a barrel last week and is now closing in on $110.

“With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline,” spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement released by AAA Monday. “These prices are creeping closer to those record high levels of early March.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.2 million bbl to 228.6 million bbl last week. However, gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.74 million b/d to 8.86 million b/d. Increasing gas demand and rising oil prices have pushed pump prices higher. AAA says pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel.

According to AAA, the states with the nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases are Michigan (+26 cents), New Jersey (+25 cents), Connecticut (+19 cents), Kentucky (+19 cents), Indiana (+19 cents), Rhode Island (+19 cents), Illinois (+18 cents), Washington, D.C. (+18 cents), Alabama (+18 cents) and Tennessee (+18 cents).

The nation’s top 10 most expensive markets: California ($5.82), Hawaii ($5.28), Nevada ($5.11), Washington ($4.83), Oregon ($4.81), Alaska ($4.73), Washington, D.C. ($4.69), Arizona ($4.66), Illinois ($4.59) and New York ($4.51).