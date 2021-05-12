AAA: Impact of Colonial Pipeline attack does not affect Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Certain parts of the nation are experiencing gas shortages due to the Colonial Pipeline shut down, but an AAA Spokesman says the problem is only temporary in Louisiana.

“It’s not a crisis,” said Don Redman.

Redman says Louisiana has more than enough gas to go around. After all, the shortage is mainly affecting states in the southeast and lower mid – Atlantic states.

However, those who are planning to travel to those affected areas, then one ought to be prepared for some gas shortages otherwise people should postpone their travel until things get back to how they once were, he said.

Redman says what is concerning for the state, is the distribution process due to a lack of truck drivers, adding many drivers lost their jobs at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many decided to just retire early.

“There may be one or two stations that may actually run out. Just wait and that may be a delay in delivery. But it shouldn’t be widespread on Louisiana.”

The Colonial Pipeline issued a statement Wednesday afternoon noting it had initiated the restart of the Pipeline operations as of 5:00 p.m. eastern time. However, it also warned it can take several days for the supply chain to return to normal.