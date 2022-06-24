BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Abortions are now outlawed in Louisiana.

Louisiana’s trigger law, which has been in place since 2006, outlaws abortions in the state now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe Vs. Wade.

The trigger law, signed by former Democratic Governor Kathleen Blanco, puts an end to abortions in the state.

Governor John Bel Edwards recently signed SB 342 into law, banning all abortions as well as penalizing doctors who perform abortions with jail time and fines.

“We celebrate the overturn of Roe v. Wade, restoring Louisiana’s right to protect every precious unborn baby from abortion. But we know our work is not done. Through an abundance of public and private resources, Louisiana is ready to support women and children before and after birth,” said Benjamin Clapper, Executive Director of Louisiana Right to Life.

“The Supreme Court has finally returned to the Constitution and delegated power back to the people. Our State’s representatives, held accountable by their constituents, should and now again can determine abortion policy, not the federal government,” said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

“Being pro-life means being pro-mothers, pro-babies, and pro-healthy futures, a philosophy I carry with me in the Senate. This is a deeply emotional issue for many Americans, no matter which side one stands, but it is now up to individual states to enact their own policies,” said Senator Bill Cassidy.

Neither Louisiana’s trigger law nor SB 342 provides exceptions for rape or incest.