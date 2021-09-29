Acadia Parish teen discovers heroin while unwrapping gifts at birthday party

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance locating 40-year-old Julie Marie Hayes of Lafayette.

According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, Hayes is accused of gifting a 13-year-old a present containing heroin and drug paraphernalia at a birthday celebration.

The teen, who was not injured, is a family member of the suspect, Gibson said.

Hayes is 5’ 2” and weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes with a last known address of 112 Rue Du Jardin in Lafayette, Gibson said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS.

Gibson said all callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

