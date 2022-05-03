BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Local advocates are taking their voices to the state Capitol after Roe v. Wade is again taking center stage.

A leaked draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the federal law allowing abortions. Pro-choice advocates are hosting a call to action at the state Capitol Tuesday afternoon.

There is no final word on this Supreme Court case but local pro-life advocates say they are still here to voice their concerns. The Planned Parenthood Federation is hosting a call to action on the Capitol steps in support of Roe v. Wade and abortion rights.

Some pro-choice advocates say they were shocked when they saw leaked drafts of the opinion.

“Quite frankly, it’s horrific to think the right to abortion and Roe v. Wade will be completely overturned,” said Jessie Frankel from the Louisiana Coalition for Reproductive Freedom.

Director of Louisiana Right to Life Ben Clapper says they are excited by the draft and are waiting to celebrate the official overturn.

“If this is the case we want to make sure we’re taking the steps in protecting every human life and giving every human life a chance,” said Clapper.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, this will impact Louisiana immediately. Louisiana is one of many states with “trigger laws” that would automatically ban abortion if the federal law is overturned. The final ruling of the case is expected in June.