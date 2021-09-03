AG Jeff Landry to launch investigation into nursing home resident deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Attorney General Jeff Landy has launched an investigation into the four resident deaths at a nursing home in southeast Louisiana after their evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ida.

“Our goal will be to determine who decided to move these patients to this apparently unsafe and potentially inappropriate facility. We wish to determine who authorized that these patients be moved to that facility, who oversaw the movement, who later turned away career staff members of the Louisiana Department of Health when they attempted to look into this situation. And why did the Police Chief and the Sheriff state an investigation was not needed,” said Attorney General Landry. “How exactly did these deaths occur?”