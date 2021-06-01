AG Landry encourages preparation, warns against scams during hurricane season

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hurricane season is officially underway and Attorney General Jeff Landry is urging Louisiana residents to get prepared.

Landry said, “Hurricane season can be a devastating time in Louisiana with damage caused not only by Mother Nature but also by con artists trying to profit from the storms. So I encourage the people of our State to prepare for hurricanes and to learn about natural disaster scams.”

Attorney General Landry is encouraging everyone to consider the following when preparing for the 2021 Hurricane Season:

Know The Plan. Become familiar with evacuation routes and shelter locations.

Landry also issued a warning about scams in the aftermath of hurricanes and offers tips to help combat them:

Identity Theft. Safeguard personal information in the event of an evacuation. Bring sensitive personal documents or put them in a secure, waterproof location.

If you believe that you or someone you know has fallen victim to a hurricane scam to please report it to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at (866) 720-5721 or visit www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.