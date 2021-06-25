AG Landry questions safety of COVID vaccines after reports of serious heart conditions among young adults

In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo, 9, looks up to her mom, Dr. Susanna Naggie, as she gets the first of two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations during a clinical trial for children at Duke Health in Durham, N.C. In the U.S. and abroad, researchers are beginning to test younger and younger kids, to make sure the shots are safe and work for each age. (Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The question many parents are asking, should my child get the COVID-19 vaccine?

The Louisiana Department of Justice is asking questions about the vaccine and how safe it is for children.

“Attorney General Jeff Landry and Solicitor General Liz Murrill expressed concerns over increasing reports of myocarditis and pericarditis in young adults who received a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Those concerns came in the form of letters that were sent to Gov. Edwards and the CDC.

“Myocarditis is a serious medical condition that can result in heart failure, heart attack or stroke, arrhythmias resulting from damage to the heart muscle, and sudden cardiac death. Both myocarditis and these consequences of having it can be fatal if not treated immediately,” wrote Attorney General Landry to Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, chairman of the CDC COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force.

“Similarly, pericarditis can last as long as three weeks and can also be recurring or chronic. It can lead to pericardial effusion, chronic constrictive pericarditis, and cardiac tamponade (a life-threatening condition that requires emergency treatment),” continued Attorney General Landry.

A copy of the letter sent from Solicitor General Liz Murrill to Gov. Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health can be found here.