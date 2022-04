BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU confirms that American Idol star Laine Hardy was arrested on Friday, April 29.

Hardy was subsequently booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, or Oral Communication.

This comes after reports of an arrest warrant being issued for Hardy by LSU Police.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.