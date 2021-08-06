Sixth member of Gov. Edwards’ staff tests positive for COVID-19

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Office is reporting that another member of their staff has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This makes six staffers in the governor’s office who have contracted COVID-19.

The Office of the Governor released this statement with details below: