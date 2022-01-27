BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has announced that Louisiana will suspend its participation in the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), effective immediately.

“The announcement comes amid concerns raised by citizens, government watchdog organizations and media reports about potential questionable funding sources and that possibly partisan actors may have access to ERIC network data for political purposes, potentially undermining voter confidence,” the Secretary of State’s office said in a statement released Thursday.

“When Louisiana joined ERIC under my predecessor, we did so under the impression that it would enhance the accuracy of our voter rolls and strengthen Louisiana’s election integrity. After reading about these allegations and speaking with election attorneys and experts, I have determined that it may no longer be in Louisiana’s best interests to participate in this organization,” Secretary Ardoin said. “It is vital that any legitimate allegation of voter fraud or possible misuse of our voters’ personal information is investigated. My job is to ensure that the data voters entrust to my office is protected. I look forward to ERIC’s swift response to these allegations.”

ERIC was founded in 2012 by seven states, including Colorado, Delaware, Maryland, Nevada, Utah, Virginia, Washington and the Pew Charitable Trusts. It has since grown to include 30 states and the District of Columbia. Louisiana joined the organization in 2014.