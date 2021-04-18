Area Code soon required to make calls in south Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Starting Oct. 24, all phone calls will require an area code to connect, even if you’re just dialing a locally.

Local 10-digit dialing has been mandated by the FCC for everyone with a 337 or 504 telephone number, regardless of service provider.

This change in dialing will apply to calls made from both landlines and cell phones.

The change is so the FCC can adopt a new three-digit phone number for the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis lifeline.

Local calls dialed without the area code may not be completed, and a recording will tell you that the call cannot be completed.

You will have to hang up and dial again using the area code.