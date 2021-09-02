Armed man threatening employee at Louisiana restaurant sends customers diving under tables

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A customer who was inside a Louisiana restaurant Tuesday when a man who got into a heated exchange with a female employee pulled out a weapon recalls the terrifying moments that sent customers diving under their tables.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at a restaurant on Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette.

The customer, who does not wish to be identified, said she was dining with her family when she heard an argument between a male and a female employee at the restaurant. Seconds later, she says, the man pulled out a gun and made threatening comments to the employee and then left the restaurant

Lafayette police confirm that they responded to a weapons call at an establishment in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway at 7:02 p.m. The man was gone by the time police arrived.

The female employee was not harmed and no shots were fired.

Lafayette PD Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said investigators are still interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage.

A warrant for terrorizing will be issued once investigators have identified a suspect.