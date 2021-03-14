Around 800 COVID-19 vaccines administrated at mass vaccination site at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- The Louisiana Department of Health hosted a mass vaccination site at Tiger Stadium on March 14.

Around 800 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administrated with the help of the Louisiana National Guard.

“It’s a wonderful feeling. It is. All my fellow guardsmen are looking forward to getting them safe, the majority of the state vaccinated, so we can open up everything again and get back to some sort of normalcy,” said Lieutenant Doorie Staal.

According to Staal, all vaccine appointment slots were booked for the day.

“I got the vaccine to keep myself and my family safe,” said Emily Boudreaux, vaccine recipient.

Tiger Stadium was chosen as a vaccination site because of it’s high profile area and it allows easy access to those underserved.

“I am an LSU student so it’s great to have it so close to home,” said Ashley Holt, vaccine recipient.

#HappeningNow Mass #COVID19 vaccination site being held at Tiger Stadium @LSU now until 6 p.m. Appointment only, but any extra doses will be offered to the general public after 5. @BRProudNews @LADeptHealth pic.twitter.com/2vkw4Z8lX2 — Anum (@_anumsiddiqui) March 14, 2021

According to Staal, people from all demographics registered for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The vaccine is now available to a wider variety of individuals,” she said. “We’re seeing people of all ages to show up and get the vaccine. It is one step closer to some immunity.”

LDH plans to continue hosting mass vaccination sites.

Information on eligibility for the vaccine is available here.