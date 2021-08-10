Aug. 10 COVID-19 update: Louisiana reports 6,088 new cases, 93 new deaths overnight

BATON ROUGE, (KTAL/KMSS) — The death toll from COVID-19 has reached 11,353 in Louisiana with 93 new deaths reported since Monday.

The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 6,088 new cases overnight, bringing the total to 596,534.

There are currently 2,859 infected people hospitalized, and 338 of those patients are on ventilators. Hospitalizations in Northwest Louisiana rose by 42 to a total of 309, with 35 on ventilators. 87 percent of the region’s 252 ICU beds are being used, with 31 ICU beds available.

All 64 parishes in Louisiana remain in the highest risk category under a classification system developed by the CDC that is based on the number of new cases per 100,000 population (incidence) and the percentage of molecular tests that are positive (percent positivity) over the most recent one-week reporting period.

Risk Category* Cumulative 7-day incidence per 100,000 Cumulative 7-day percent positivity Interpretation Highest > 100 > 10% Widespread, uncontrolled transmission with many undetected cases. High 51 – 100 > 8 – 10% Many cases including community spread, with undetected cases likely. Moderate 10 – 50 5 – 8% Moderate number of cases with most cases from a known source. Lower < 10 < 5% Cases are rare and spread is able to be controlled around individual cases.

*Risk Category is determined by the higher of the two indicators.

The most recent data from the Louisiana Department of Health shows Caddo Parish has an incidence of 376.66 cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of 13.10 percent. In Bossier, the incidence rate is 364.04 and 14.60 percent of those tested in the parish are coming back positive for the coronavirus.

The incidence rates are even higher in De Soto Parish, with 433.74. Bienville is reporting 390.74 cases per 100,000 residents.

Of the 645 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Northwest Louisiana, 272 are in Caddo Parish and 179 are in Bossier Parish. De Soto Parish also reported 56 new cases, De Soto 47, Natchitoches 37, Sabine 26, Bienville and Red River 11, and Claiborne six.

Six new deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Bossier Parish. One each were also reported in Caddo, Bienville, Natchitoches, and Red River.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,707,020 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,755,941 (as of Aug. 9).

According to the LDH, 90 percent of the cases verified from July 22-28 are attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 84 percent of the deaths and 91 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.