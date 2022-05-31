UPDATE: According to Monroe Police Department Sergeant Michael Fendall, authorities found the missing 13-year-old boy’s deceased body around 8:30 p.m. They found him close to where he was last seen in the water.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police Department Sergeant Michael Fendall, shortly after 5 p.m., on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, officers received a call about a 13-year-old male missing in the Ouachita River, near the Forsythe Boat Ramp area.

A photo of the scene at the Forsythe Boat Ramp in Monroe, La., on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, as authorities search for a missing 13-year-old boy in the Ouachita River. (Photographer Christina Jensen)

Officers dispatched the Monroe Police Dive Team rescue boat to search for the child. The Louisiana State Police, Monroe Fire Department, Ouachita Parish Fire Department and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries assisted in the search.

According to Fendall, the child was swimming in the Ouachita River when he went missing. The Louisiana State Police used a drone to search for the child.

“Due to the technology us having drones now, we’re going to utilize it in any capacity that we can possibly do to help out in search efforts, safety anything for that nature that we need,” Fendall said. “As a parent and just in general anytime something like this occurs we want to make sure we try to do our best that the 13-year-old is okay. It touches everybody… it’s tragic.”

The Monroe Police Department reminded everyone that safety is always paramount in any situation.