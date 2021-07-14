Average wages for workers in Shreveport-Bossier are 22 percent below the national average

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, a customer wears a face mask as they carry their order past a now hiring sign at an eatery in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wages for workers in the Shreveport-Bossier area are 22% below the national average, according to statistics from May 2020 from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (USBLS) released Wednesday.

The average (mean) hourly wage for the Shreveport-Bossier area workers came in at $21.01 ($43,700.80 annually), while the national average was listed at $27.07 per hour ($56,305 annually). The statistics apply to Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, and Webster Parishes. Local wages for major occupational groups ranged from $10.31 ($$21,445 annually) per hour in food preparation and serving related jobs to $45.60 ($94,848 annually) in management occupations.

Regional Commissioner Michael Hirniak noted that “After testing for statistical significance, production was the only major occupational group with wages in the local area higher than its respective national average. Nineteen groups had significantly lower wages than their respective national averages, including computer and mathematical, sales and related, and building and grounds cleaning and maintenance.”

When compared to the nationwide distribution, Shreveport area employment was more highly concentrated in 9 of the 22 occupational groups, including healthcare practitioners and technical, sales and related, and office and administrative support. Nine groups had employment shares significantly below their national representation, including business and financial operations, computer and mathematical, and production.

The Shreveport-Bossier area also fell below the Louisiana statewide average of $22.34 per hour ($46,460 annually).

The USBLS has provided full breakdowns for the Shreveport-Bossier area and for the entire state of Louisiana.