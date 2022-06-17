BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Barksdale Air Force Base has raised its Health Protection Condition due to the increasing community risk levels for COVID.

BAFB released a brief statement Friday confirming the base HPCON level has been bumped to Bravo in accordance with Department of Defense guidance and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 community level assessments of our surrounding parishes.

As a result of the medium to high community levels and the increase to HPCON Bravo, the installation will be temporarily mandating mask wear inside all 2 Medical Group facilities. Patients and visitors two years and older are required to wear masks.

The base says patients and visitors will also need to provide proof of vaccination status or an FDA-approved COVID-19 test no earlier than 72 hours prior to the visit.