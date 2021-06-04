Baton Rouge woman writes children’s book about prominent black healthcare figures

BATON ROUGE, La. (BR Proud) — A newly published children’s book, “Black History — Our Mark on Healthcare,” tells the stories of African American healthcare figures who made significant contributions to the medical field.

The storybook is aimed at inspiring younger generations to achieve greatness, according to author Ronnisha Coleman. “This book is my way of educating and empowering the children who will be our future,” said Coleman, a mother to four sons.

The children’s book, suitable for those age six and older, includes brightly colored illustrations and a questionnaire to encourage critical thinking.

“I am proud to be black. We have contributed greatly to human civilization especially when it comes to healthcare and medicine. We have made some major breakthroughs that are helping people heal today,” said Coleman.

Black History: “Our Mark on Healthcare” can be purchased on Amazon in different formats such as paperback and ebook.