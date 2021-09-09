Beatings, buried videos a pattern at Louisiana State Police

Louisiana

by: JIM MUSTIAN and JAKE BLEIBERG,

MONROE, La. (AP) — As the Louisiana State Police reel from the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene — a case blown open this year by long-withheld video of troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black motorist — an Associated Press investigation has revealed it is part of a pattern of violence shrouded in secrecy.

An AP review of investigative records and newly obtained videos identified a dozen cases in which troopers or bosses ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct. The revelations come as civil rights leaders seek a federal investigation into potential systemic racism in the state police.

