Beatings, buried videos a pattern at Louisiana State Police

Another surge of drier air has invaded the ArkLaTex and will make for a pleasant weekend for this time of year. Daytime temperatures will be above-normal with below-normal temperatures likely at night. Rain is now looking more promising for the middle of next week.

Thursday has been another sunny day around the ArkLaTex. We had a wide range of temperatures to start the day with lows that ranged from the mid to upper 50s north to the upper 60s to lower 70s south. Temperatures this afternoon have warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Thursday night will be a rather cool night for this time of year. Much of the area will see lows in the 50s. Shreveport will likely dip into the low 60s. In case you are wondering, record lows for this time of year are in the low to middle 50s. Highs Friday will be a little warmer, again thanks to the dry air. Look for highs in the low to middle 90s.