BESE will leave COVID-19 related guidance up to local school districts for upcoming school year

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has decided to leave COIVD-19 related guidance up to local school districts for the upcoming school year.

On Tuesday BESE President Sandy Holloway issued a statement regarding the updated guidance from the Louisiana Department of Education’s “Ready to Achieve” plan for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Holloway said BESE won’t issue any mandates or policies on masks or social distancing and individual school districts will make those decisions when it comes to their students and staff.

You can read Holloway’s statement below:

“The information recently published by the Louisiana Department of Education is provided as a resource for local districts and schools to use in establishing best practices for COVID-19 mitigation in the coming school year. These guidelines, based on the recommendations of the Louisiana Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, are not state-issued requirements, but recommendations for local K-12 leadership to consider in adopting their own opening plans for 2021-2022.

“BESE has issued no mandates and approved no policies related to masking or distancing in schools for the coming year. Decisions regarding masking and other prevention measures are best made by those closest to our students, and Louisiana’s local school systems have the authority to develop COVID-19 policies appropriate for their communities.”