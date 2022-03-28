(STACKER) Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best parishes to retire in Louisiana using data from Niche. Niche ranks parishes based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather. Read more about Niche’s methodology here.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these parishes recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best parishes to retire to in Louisiana.

#25. Concordia Parish

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A), weather (not available), outdoor activities (C)

– Top places to live: Vidalia (B-), Ferriday (B-), Minorca (B-)

#24. St. Helena Parish

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A), weather (A-), outdoor activities (C)

– Top places to live: Montpelier (C+)

#23. East Baton Rouge Parish

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (B), weather (B), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Westminster (A), Shenandoah (A), Village St. George (A)

#22. Pointe Coupee Parish

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (B+), weather (not available), outdoor activities (C)

– Top places to live: New Roads (C+), Livonia (C), Fordoche (C)

#21. Acadia Parish

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A-), weather (B+), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Church Point (B-), Rayne (B-), Crowley (C)

#20. Rapides Parish

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (B+), weather (B), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Ball (B+), Pineville (B+), Woodworth (B)

#19. LaSalle Parish

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A), weather (not available), outdoor activities (C)

– Top places to live: Jena (B+), Midway (D+), Urania (A-)

#18. West Baton Rouge Parish

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (B+), weather (B+), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Brusly (A-), Addis (A-), Port Allen (B+)

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A), weather (A), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Mansfield (C+), Grand Cane (A-), Stonewall (B+)

#16. Allen Parish

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A), weather (A+), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Oakdale (B), Oberlin (B), Kinder (B)

#15. Vermilion Parish

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A), weather (not available), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Erath (B+), Delcambre (B+), Maurice (B)

#14. Iberia Parish

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A-), weather (B+), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: New Iberia (B), Jeanerette (C+), Loreauville (B-)

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A-), weather (B), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Sibley (B-), Springhill (C+), Minden (C)

#12. Jefferson Parish

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B), weather (B), outdoor activities (B+)

– Top places to live: Elmwood (A), Metairie (A-), River Ridge (A-)

#11. Bienville Parish

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (B), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Arcadia (C+), Saline (A-), Jamestown (B)

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (A), outdoor activities (C)

– Top places to live: Many (B), Converse (B), Fisher (B)

#9. St. Tammany Parish

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B-), weather (B), outdoor activities (A-)

– Top places to live: Mandeville (A), Covington (A), Abita Springs (B+)

#8. Jackson Parish

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (not available), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Jonesboro (C), Hodge (B-), North Hodge (C+)

#7. Union Parish

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (not available), outdoor activities (C)

– Top places to live: Farmerville (C+), Marion (B), Spearsville (B-)

#6. Calcasieu Parish

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (A), outdoor activities (B+)

– Top places to live: Prien (A), Westlake (A-), DeQuincy (B+)

#5. Jefferson Davis Parish

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (A), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Lake Arthur (B), Jennings (B-), Welsh (B-)

#4. Lafayette Parish

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B), weather (B+), outdoor activities (B+)

– Top places to live: Youngsville (A), Lafayette (A-), Broussard (A-)

#3. Beauregard Parish

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (A+), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: DeRidder (B+), Merryville (B-), Oretta (B-)

#2. Winn Parish

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (not available), outdoor activities (C)

– Top places to live: Winnfield (C+), Dodson (B-), Sikes (B-)

#1. Caldwell Parish

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (not available), outdoor activities (C)

– Top places to live: Columbia (B+), Grayson (B-), Clarks (C+)

