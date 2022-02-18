NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash that killed a Shreveport man on Interstate 49, early Friday morning.

34-year-old Jahon Gailes was traveling south in the northbound travel lane of I-49 when he collided with a Peterbilt commercial vehicle shortly before 2:30 a.m.

The collision ejected Gailes off of his bicycle and he landed in the roadway according to troopers, he was struck by another unknown vehicle while in the roadway.

Gailes was pronounced dead at the scene. This crash remains under investigation.