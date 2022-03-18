(KTAL/KMSS) – A big rig took a fast and frightening detour as it sped off Interstate 10, crossed an embankment, and crossed four lanes of traffic and eventually caught fire on private property in Rayne, La. late Thursday morning, according to police.

Video of the runaway tractor was posted to the Rayne Police Department’s Facebook page with a post describing what happened.

“The vehicle was traveling east on Interstate 10 when for unknown reasons it left the roadway, drove down an embankment, crossed the boulevard, and came to rest on private property. The tractor caught fire and the Rayne Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene to extinguish the blaze. The driver of the tractor sustained minor injuries,” the Rayne Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Video Credit: Rayne Police Department via Storyful