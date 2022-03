BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – State Representative Matthew Willard pre-filed a bill on February 28 that would take two days off the list of legal holidays in Louisiana.

HB248 would remove “Robert E. Lee Day and Confederate Memorial Day as legal holidays” in the state.

As it currently stands in Louisiana, Robert E. Lee Day is marked on January 19 and Confederate Memorial Day is observed on June 3.

The 2022 Regular Legislative Session begins on Monday, March 14.