BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – HB813 has garnered a lot of attention nationwide. The bill would make abortions a crime of homicide and make any damage to a fertilized egg an assault.

The controversial bill made it out of the House Criminal Justice Committee last week and has seen an outpouring of support and opposition.

Notably, Right to Life, a major anti-abortion group in Louisiana, has come out against the bill. They say it goes too far by criminalizing women. Their goal is to help women through their pregnancy.

Before the bill is heard, a large group of anti-abortionists took to Memorial Hall at the State Capitol to support the bill. One pastor that has been a leading voice for the bill says he would not be willing to amend the bill in any way.

But there are plans to amend the bill to remove the criminal charges against women.

The House convenes at 2 p.m. and the bill will be heard later on. Stay with Your Local Election Headquarters for the latest updates.