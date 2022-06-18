BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a number of bills into law since May from the 2022 regular legislative session. The latest acts were announced by the governor’s office on Thursday, June 16.
Wednesday, June 15 was the first day of the special session to redistrict the state’s congressional map. Lawmakers have a June 20th deadline to redraw the map per a federal judge’s ruling. On Friday, the secretary of state and attorney general asked the U.S. Supreme Court to place a hold on the judge’s order to create a second majority Black congressional district by Monday, according to the Associated Press.
Bills signed by Gov. Edwards:
- ACT 1—SB 84 Creates the “Maddie’s Footprints” special prestige license plate.
- ACT 2—SB 17 Provides for the distribution of fees collected from the “Save the Honeybee” prestige license plate.
- ACT 3—SB 26 Provides for the terms of the members of the Louisiana Equine Promotion and Research Advisory Board.
- ACT 4—SB 27 Re-creates the Department of Environmental Quality.
- ACT 5—SB 38 Provides for the risk charge against nonparticipating owners in drilling units.
- ACT 6—SB 55 Re-creates the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
- ACT 7—SB 91 Re-creates the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and the Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority Board.
- ACT 8—SB 113 Provides relative to structural pest control operator’s licenses.
- ACT 9—SB 205 Provides relative to the “Soil Conservation Districts Law.”
- ACT 10—SB 245 Provides for the Orphan Well Program.
- ACT 11—SB 270 Provides relative to retaining and removing invasive species of fish.
- ACT 12—HB 120 Re-creates the Department of Economic Development.
- ACT 13—HB 121 Re-creates the Department of Public Service.
- ACT 14—HB 169 Provides relative to professional geoscientists.
- ACT 15—HB 397 Separates funding sources for environmental education and litter abatement.
- ACT 16—HB 749 Transfers litter abatement responsibilities and programs from the Department of Education to the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.
- ACT 17—HB 750 Provides for the prosecution of certain littering violations by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
- ACT 18—HB 6 Creates an Employee Insurance Fund for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.
- ACT 19—HB 15 Provides relative to the transfer of certain funds in the 42nd Judicial District.
- ACT 20—HB 45 Re-creates the Department of State and the statutory entities made a part of the department by law.
- ACT 21—HB 46 Re-creates the Department of State Civil Service and the statutory entities made a part of the department by law.
- ACT 22—HB 58 Provides relative to irrevocable trusts for individuals interdicted.
- ACT 23—HB 60 Provides relative to the termination of an existing judicial section of the Juvenile Court for Orleans Parish.
- ACT 24—HB 70 Designates a certain portion of Interstate Highway 20 in Webster Parish as the “Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.”
- ACT 25—HB 71 Designates a portion of Louisiana Highway 371 in Webster Parish as the “John David Crow Memorial Highway.”
- ACT 26—HB 79 Provides for the minimum number of meetings for the boards of directors of certain captive insurers.
- ACT 27—HB 82 Repeals the authority of the commissioner of insurance to retain funds collected from certain fees.
- ACT 28—HB 92 Creates the “Laissez les ARTS Rouler” specialty license plate.
- ACT 29—HB 96 Creates the “United Most Worshipful St. John’s Grand Lodge of Louisiana A.F. & A.M.” and the “Daughters of Universal Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star” specialty license plates.
- ACT 30—HB 105 Creates an employee insurance fund for the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office.
- ACT 31—HB 111 Provides relative to retiree insurance provisions of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office.
- ACT 32—HB 122 Re-creates the Department of Insurance.
- ACT 33—HB 134 Provides relative to the crime of false statements and false or altered documents.
- ACT 34—HB 138 Designates Act No. 403 of the 2021 Regular Session as “The Zachary ‘Zack’ Joseph Cutrer Act.”
- ACT 35—HB 144 Requires candidates for public office to provide a valid email address when qualifying for office.
- ACT 36—HB 162 Provides for exemption of expungement fees in certain circumstances.
- ACT 37—HB 172 Provides relative to revocable trusts.
- ACT 38—HB 184 Provides relative to the recusal of judges.
- ACT 39—HB 188 Provides relative to prohibitions and requirements for digital material of a political nature.
- ACT 40—HB 225 Provides for the return of donated property.
- ACT 41—HB 240 Provides relative to the licensed profession of massage therapy.
- ACT 42—HB 247 Provides relative to the recusal of judges.
- ACT 43—HB 296 Provides relative to the nominating committee and nominees for the Board of Ethics.
- ACT 44—HB 309 Provides relative to small successions.
- ACT 45—HB 322 Provides relative to criminal damage to property.
- ACT 46—HB 378 Adds certain substances to the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law.
- ACT 47—HB 411 Provides a minimum time period that an immediate family member of a school board member or superintendent must be employed by the school board prior to being promoted to an administrative position.
- ACT 48—HB 444 Designates a portion of the U.S. Hwy. 165 in Caldwell Parish as the “SPC Torey Jonteal Dantzler, Sr. Memorial Highway.”
- ACT 49—HB 445 Designates a portion of Louisiana Highway 133 in Caldwell Parish as the “Robert L. ‘Doc’ Owens Memorial Highway.”
- ACT 50—HB 475 Provides relative to the deadline for filing disclosures of the employment of an immediate family member of a school board member or school superintendent.
- ACT 51—HB 534 Designates a portion of Louisiana Highway 527 in Bossier Parish as the “Jessie Henry Memorial Highway.”
- ACT 52—HB 581 Provides relative to the Louisiana Underground Utilities and Facilities Damage Prevention Law.
- ACT 53—HB 603 Creates military honor specialty license plates.
- ACT 54—HB 659 Provides relative to the salary of the executive director of the La. State Board of Private Investigators.
- ACT 55—HB 684 Provides relative to admission tickets.
- ACT 56—HB 695 Provides for health and accident insurance producers and consultants and modifies terminology relative to health and accident insurance.
- ACT 57—HB 748 Designates Exit 44 on Interstate Highway 20 in Webster Parish as the “Kim Cannon Memorial Interchange.”
- ACT 58—HB 810 Creates the “International Association of Firefighters” specialty license plate.
- ACT 59—HB 842 Provides relative to liability for veterinary professionals for the reporting of animal cruelty.
- ACT 60—HB 866 Provides for minimum capital and surplus requirements for certain domestic insurers.
- ACT 61—SB 14 Provides relative to the Louisiana Board for Hearing Aid Dealers.
- ACT 62—SB 39 Designates LA Hwy. 493 beginning at LA Hwy. 119 to LA Hwy. 1 in Natchitoches Parish as the “Augustin Metoyer Memorial Parkway.”
- ACT 63—SB 52 Designates the Black Bayou Bridge on Louisiana Highway 384 in Calcasieu Parish as the “Dorothy Carter Memorial Bridge.”
- ACT 64—SB 61 Creates “Mental Health” special prestige license plate.
- ACT 65—SB 79 Designates a portion of LA 16 in St. Helena Parish as the “Trooper George Baker Memorial Highway.”
- ACT 66—SB 85 Creates an individual income tax refund checkoff donation for Maddie’s Footprints.
- ACT 67—SB 181 Provides for the definition of an airport sponsor and replaces engineer with sponsor for the approval, inspection, and certification of airport construction projects.
- ACT 68—SB 210 Authorizes fine in lieu of suspension or revocation of certificate of authority for foreign or alien insurers.
- ACT 69—SB 264 Provides for minimum capital and surplus requirements for certain domestic insurers.
- ACT 70—SB 399 Authorizes the transfer of certain state property in East Baton Rouge Parish.
- ACT 71—SB 422 Authorizes the transfer of state property in Lafayette Parish.
- ACT 72—HB 632 Provides relative to small refineries.
- ACT 73—HB 740 Provides relative to the sale, transportation, and acceptance of propane and other fuels during a declared disaster or emergency.
- ACT 74—SB 21 Provides relative to requirements for approved unauthorized insurers.
- ACT 75—SB 66 Enhances penalties for violation of a protective order when committed while in possession of a firearm.
- ACT 76—SB 77 Provides relative to prior authorization of prescription drugs.
- ACT 77—SB 117 Requires insurers provide coverage for the temporary use of a motor vehicle not owned by the insured.
- ACT 78—SB 123 Authorizes the use of certain state property in Cameron Parish for seafood farming.
- ACT 79—SB 129 Exempts certain infused or injected prescription drugs from local sales tax.
- ACT 80—SB 163 Provides for catastrophe claims process disclosure.
- ACT 81—SB 165 Provides for internal claims and appeals process and external review procedures for health insurance issuers.
- ACT 82—SB 169 Requires annual meetings of and reports from the Early Childhood Care and Education Commission.
- ACT 83—SB 194 Provides relative to the membership of the Louisiana Health Works Commission.
- ACT 84—SB 211 Provides for changes to the “Choose Life” special prestige license plate.
- ACT 85—SB 217 Exempts the lease, rental, or purchase of tangible personal property or services by the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) from local sales tax.
- ACT 86—SB 223 Creates specialty license plates.
- ACT 87—SB 242 Provides relative to interest and penalties applicable to local sales and use tax.
- ACT 88—SB 293 Creates a state sales tax rebate for the purchase of certain agricultural fencing materials by commercial farmers.
- ACT 89—SB 320 Suspends certain requirements regarding the landbased casino contract.
- ACT 90—SB 360 Provides relative to bond forfeiture.
- ACT 91—SB 363 Provides for release of superior mortgage payoff amount for sheriff sales.
- ACT 92—SB 431 Provides relative to offtrack wagering facility locations.
- ACT 93—HB 870 Provides for coverage for a temporary substitute motor vehicle.
- ACT 94—HB 5 Provides relative to group insurance expenses for certain clerks of court.
- ACT 95—HB 10 Provides relative to qualifications for participation in the Employee Insurance Fund for the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office.
- ACT 96—HB 19 Provides relative to membership in the Louisiana State Employees’ Retirement System’s Hazardous Duty Services Plan.
- ACT 97—HB 24 Provides relative to transfers of service credit and deferred retirement within the District Attorneys’ Retirement System.
- ACT 98—HB 36 Provides relative to the jurisdictional limits for the City Court of Houma.
- ACT 99—HB 59 Repeals fees and mileage rates for certain witnesses.
- ACT 100—HB 61 Extends the Fishermen’s Gear Compensation Fund and extends payments into the Underwater Obstruction Removal Fund.
- ACT 101—HB 69 Provides relative to photographic evidence for instances of violations of litter laws.
- ACT 102—HB 119 Re-creates the Louisiana Workforce Commission and re-authorizes the Incumbent Worker Training Program.
- ACT 103—HB 143 Provides for development and implementation by state agencies of policies, training, and reporting relative to compliance with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
- ACT 104—HB 147 Provides relative to the naming of facilities that are part of St. George Fire Protection District No. 2
- ACT 105—HB 148 Creates the Bouligny Improvement District in Orleans Parish.
- ACT 106—HB 151 Creates the Old Jefferson Crime Prevention and Improvement District in East Baton Rouge Parish.
- ACT 107—HB 152 Provides relative to the civil service status of employees of the Colfax Housing Authority.
- ACT 108—HB 154 Provides relative to the authorization of the Bayou D’Arbonne Lake Watershed District to prohibit the operation of certain motor vessels on Lake D’Arbonne when the lake is above flood stage.
- ACT 109—HB 163 Creates the “Sickle Cell Disease Association” specialty license plate.
- ACT 110—HB 186 Provides for the standard of knowledge of a false statement in the provisions relative to unethical election practices.
- ACT 111—HB 187 Provides for the powers of the Louisiana Agricultural Finance Authority.
- ACT 112—HB 189 Provides for settings in which medication attendant services may be provided.
- ACT 113—HB 197 Provides relative to the comprehensive sports injury management program for student athletics.
- ACT 114—HB 198 Provides for group life insurance.
- ACT 115—HB 164 Provides relative to electronic filing of documents.
- ACT 116—HB 192 Provides for the unemployment compensation procedure to be applied by the administrator for 2023 calendar year.
- ACT 117—HB 2 Provides for the comprehensive Capital Outlay budget.
- ACT 118—HB 3 Provides for the Omnibus Bond Act.
- ACT 119—HB 81 Provides relative to the Occupational Licensing Review Commission.
- ACT 120—SB 40 Provides relative to protections for foster children.
- ACT 121—SB 102 Provides for cotutorship of child in that either parent acting alone can act on behalf of the child.
- ACT 122—SB 371 Establishes an individual income tax refund checkoff donation for the University of New Orleans Foundation.
- ACT 123—SB 411 Provides relative to the Louisiana Emergency Response Network.
- ACT 124—SB 448 Provides relative to civil penalties for restitution of value of wildlife and aquatic life.
- ACT 125—SB 449 Authorizes the Natchitoches Parish Council to call a referendum election to allow video draw poker gaming in Natchitoches Parish.
- ACT 126—SB 53 Provides certain exceptions to the crime of illegal carrying of weapons.
- ACT 127—SB 70 Creates the crime of theft of a catalytic converter or engine control module and provides for dealer registration.
- ACT 128—SB 98 Provides relative to the Louisiana Commission for the Deaf.
- ACT 129—SB 136 Provides relative to protections for emergency room personnel, emergency services personnel, and healthcare professionals.
- ACT 130—SB 148 Provides for post-conviction relief for victims of human trafficking.
- ACT 131—SB 161 Increases penalty for crime of carjacking.
- ACT 132—SB 366 Prohibits certain health insurance cost-sharing practices.
- ACT 133—HB 201 Adds contract attorneys of district public defender offices to group health insurance coverage offered by parish governments.
- ACT 134—HB 203 Provides relative to the timeline for the issuance of death certificates.
- ACT 135—HB 208 Changes the definition of political committee.
- ACT 136—HB 211 Provides relative to the membership of the board of directors of the Special School District.
- ACT 137—HB 212 Provides relative to the definition of drug paraphernalia.
- ACT 138—HB 217 Provides relative to the transfer of certain state property in Cameron Parish.
- ACT 139—HB 236 Requires the East Feliciana Parish assessor to pay the cost of certain insurance premiums for certain retirees of the assessor’s office.
- ACT 140—HB 265 Provides relative to victim notification.
- ACT 141—HB 275 Re-creates the Department of Children and Family Services.
- ACT 142—HB 283 Provides relative to timber harvest season permits.
- ACT 143—HB 286 Provides relative to healthcare provider credentialing in the Medicaid managed care program.
- ACT 144—HB 304 Provides relative to health coverage plan benefits for physical therapy services delivered via telehealth.
- ACT 145—HB 305 Provides relative to the Louisiana Professional Engineering and Land Surveying Board.
- ACT 146—HB 307 Provides relative to coverage for a living organ donor.
- ACT 147—HB 310 Provides exceptions for the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium for Research and Education with respect to certain capital outlay projects and public contract procurements.
- ACT 148—HB 318 Re-creates the Department of the Treasury and the statutory entities made a part of the department by law.
- ACT 149—HB 325 Removes provision terminating authority of the State Bond Commission to hold periodic meetings via electronic means.
- ACT 150—HB 327 Provides relative to the assessment levied on soybeans grown in the state.
- ACT 151—HB 334 Provides relative to employment with behavioral health services providers of peer support specialists.
- ACT 152—HB 347 Provides relative to factors which qualify hospitals for major teaching hospital status.
- ACT 153—HB 446 Authorizes the Red River, Atchafalaya, and Bayou Beouf Levee District to exchange property in Avoyelles Parish.
- ACT 154—HB 497 Exempts certain facilities that provide home dialysis drugs or devices from the provisions of the La. Pharmacy Practice Act.
- ACT 155—HB 501 Provides for sale of certain state property in St. Tammany Parish.
- ACT 156—HB 515 Provides relative to succession involving limited liability company.
- ACT 157—HB 521 Provides for catastrophe response plans.
- ACT 158—HB 528 Re-creates entities transferred to or placed within the office of the governor.
- ACT 159—HB 529 Provides for the organization of the Department of Insurance
- ACT 160—HB 571 Provides relative to the State Uniform Construction Code.
- ACT 161—HB 210 Provides for technical corrections to certain provisions affecting mutual insurance holding companies.
- ACT 162—HB 243 Authorizes city court judges to serve as the attorney member of a medical review panel.
- ACT 163—HB 267 Provides relative to the existing right of a storage facility operator to expropriate property for the purpose of drilling through a storage facility in Caldwell Parish.
- ACT 164—HB 276 Exempts certain video programming from franchise fees.
- ACT 165—HB 331 Provides relative to the application of the timber severance tax.
- ACT 166—HB 339 Provides relative to coordination of benefits requirements.
- ACT 167—HB 406 Provides for the transfer, deposit, and use of monies among state funds.
- ACT 168—HB 437 Appropriates funds for the expenses of the judiciary for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
- ACT 169—HB 465 Provides for the ancillary expenses of state government.
- ACT 170—HB 592 Makes supplemental appropriations for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
- ACT 171—HB 395 Removes the requirement that certain property owners annually certify income to receive the special assessment level for ad valorem property taxes.
- ACT 172—HB 599 To provide for a property tax exemption for certain veterans with disabilities.
- ACT 173—SB 64 Provides relative to crimes of violence and sex offenses.
- ACT 174—SB 68 Provides relative to the Port of Iberia.
- ACT 175—SB 71 Provides relative to the district attorney’s discretion to prosecute a juvenile as an adult for certain offenses.
- ACT 176—SB 72 Provides relative to the authority of juvenile courts in certain proceedings.
- ACT 177—SB 73 Provides for appointments to fill vacancies in local offices under certain circumstances.
- ACT 178—SB 74 Provides relative to the qualification of poll watchers.
- ACT 179—SB 78 Increases threshold amount that requires a public bid for the procurement of certain law enforcement vehicles by a local government unit.
- ACT 180—SB 94 Provides relative to instruction on child assault awareness and prevention in public schools.
- ACT 181—SB 100 Exempts certain visa holders from Louisiana driver education requirements.
- ACT 182—SB 132 Re-creates the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
- ACT 183—SB 171 Re-creates the Department of Veterans Affairs.
- ACT 184—HB 642 Exempts certain transactions regarding the donation, sale, or lease of the former defender’s office utilized to render public defender services under certain conditions
- ACT 185—HB 664 Provides for hearings arising out of matters involving the Louisiana Insurance Code.
- ACT 186—HB 753 Provides relative to the sale of certain state property in Iberia Parish
- ACT 187—HB 770 Creates and provides for the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion Commission.
- ACT 188—HB 784 Provides relative to universal perinatal mood disorder screening for primary care doctors.
- ACT 189—HB 826 Includes addiction counselors and other behavioral health providers within the definition of “healthcare provider” in the La. Telehealth Access Act.
- ACT 190—HB 890 Provides for the transfer of certain state property in Tangipahoa Parish.
- ACT 191—HB 902 Provides for an official state steam locomotive.
- ACT 192—HB 903 Provides for the parish of execution of remote online notarial acts.
- ACT 193—HB 973 Provides relative to corporations.
- ACT 194—HB 1005 Provides for surety insurance.
- ACT 195—HB 602 Provides relative to the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors.
- ACT 196—HB 822 Provides relative to exemptions for ear piercing.
- ACT 197—HB 633 Provides for Revenue Sharing Distribution for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
- ACT 198—HB 1011 Makes appropriations for the expenses of the legislature for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
- ACT 199—HB 1 Provides for the ordinary operating expenses of state government for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
- ACT 200—HB 18 Provides relative to the reemployment of retired members of the Municipal Police Employees’ Retirement System.
- ACT 201—HB 20 Provides relative to the District Attorneys’ Retirement System board of trustees and the reemployment of system retirees.
- ACT 202—HB 64 Provides relative to the definition of a child.
- ACT 203—HB 110 Provides relative to the assignment of domestic violence matters in the Nineteenth Judicial District.
- ACT 204—HB 221 Provides relative to procurement limits for purchases of materials and supplies by public entities.
- ACT 205—HB 231 Provides for the transfer of academic credit from public postsecondary education institutions that grant bachelor’s degrees to institutions that grant associate’s degrees.
- ACT 206—HB 238 Provides relative to the membership of the board of commissioners of Special Education District No. 1 of the parish of Lafourche.
- ACT 207—HB 313 Provides relative to rights of victims of criminal offenses.
- ACT 208—HB 332 Changes the frequency of mullet stock assessments.
- ACT 209—HB 333 Requires the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to include information on certain curricula options as part of the secondary school advisement policy.
- ACT 210—HB 337 Establishes a special identification card designation for persons with autism spectrum disorder.
- ACT 211—HB 348 Provides relative to recreation districts in St. Mary Parish.
- ACT 212—HB 375 Provides relative to qualifications for the police chief of a village.
- ACT 213—HB 392 Provides relative to employees of communications districts.
- ACT 214—HB 419 Provides for hand-grabbing of catfish and the taking of bream in minnow traps.
- ACT 215—HB 422 Provides for taking of deer by use of pre-charged pneumatic devices.
- ACT 216—HB 426 Provides relative to horse racing.
- ACT 217—HB 432 Provides relative to progress reports of juveniles.
- ACT 218—HB 441 Provides relative to the classified police service in the city of Rayne.
- ACT 219—HB 443 Provides relative to the payment of fines, fees, costs, restitution, and other monetary obligations related to an offender’s conviction.
- ACT 220—HB 447 Provides relative to certain violent crimes committed by juveniles.
- ACT 221—HB 457 Provides relative to contracts awarded to socially and economically disadvantaged businesses in the city of Baton Rouge and the parish of East Baton Rouge.
- ACT 222—HB 548 Requires the state Department of Education to develop and distribute health and safety guidelines relative to best practices for the use of digital devices in public schools.
- ACT 223—HB 563 Provides relative to annexations in Ascension Parish.
- ACT 224—HB 583 Provides relative to administrative services provided to certain entities in Ascension Parish.
- ACT 225—HB 601 Provides relative to immunity for certain actions involving drug-related overdoses.
- ACT 226—HB 699 Provides relative to compensation for members of the planning and zoning commission for the town of Addis.
- ACT 227—HB 704 Provides relative to the breast cancer awareness special prestige license plate.
- ACT 228—HB 713 Authorizes political subdivisions to create stormwater utility systems.
- ACT 229—HB 718 Provides relative to hunting and fishing licenses for nonresident veterans, retired military personnel, and Purple Heart recipients.
- ACT 230—HB 719 Provides for the salary of certain marshals.
- ACT 231—HB 757 Provides relative to firefighter training.
- ACT 232—HB 848 Provides relative to the disposition of reports from the Department of Children and Family Services.
- ACT 233—HB 855 Provides relative to medical exemptions applicable to tinting of motor vehicle windows.
- ACT 234—HB 919 Authorizes the exchange of certain school land by the Union Parish School Board.
- ACT 235—HB 1071 Provides relative to the funding of the criminalistics laboratory commissions.
- ACT 236—SB 196 Prohibits the importation of crude oil and petroleum products from the Russian Federation into Louisiana.
- ACT 237—SB 206 Requires the Louisiana Public Defender Board to annually enter into a contract with the University of Louisiana Monroe to provide certain statewide training.
- ACT 238—SB 216 Provides for the transfer and deposit of monies from the witness fee fund to the operating fund of the Bastrop City Court for operating expenses of the court.
- ACT 239—SB 219 Authorizes judicial district indigent defender funds to be used for the purposes of retaining expert witnesses.
- ACT 240—SB 237 Creates the Sagefield Crime Prevention District in East Baton Rouge Parish.
- ACT 241—SB 257 Provides relative to Medicaid coverage for continuous glucose monitors.
- ACT 242—SB 260 Provides relative to the Community and Family Support System Fund.
- ACT 243—SB 302 Provides for changing the special prestige license plate for Girl Scouts.
- ACT 244—SB 377 Provides relative to teacher certification requirements.
- ACT 245—SB 392 Designates St. Landry Parish as the Equine Capital of Louisiana and St. Tammany Parish as the Thoroughbred Breeding Capital of Louisiana.
- ACT 246—HB 298 Provides relative to involuntary servitude and the administration of criminal justice.
- ACT 247—SB 8 Clarifies and standardizes language relative to certain benefits.
- ACT 248—SB 9 Provides relative to benefits provided by and administration of certain statewide retirement systems.
- ACT 249—SB 12 Provides for an extension of the Competitive Projects Payroll Incentive Program.
- ACT 250—SB 19 Provides for police officers to use electronic forms.
- ACT 251—SB 23 Provides for the deposit of monies into the Oilfield Site Restoration Fund.
- ACT 252—SB 31 Provides for the repeal of certain inactive or obsolete healthcare laws.
- ACT 253—SB 33 Provides relative to alternate electrical power sources in nursing facilities.
- ACT 254—SB 41 Provides for the Louisiana Quality Jobs Program Act.
- ACT 255—SB 110 Creates the Louisiana Electric Utility Energy Transition Securitization Act.
- ACT 256—SB 127 Provides for certain advertising requirements for small purchase bids.
- ACT 257—SB 133 Eliminates the requirement that a customer execute an affidavit on certain bank accounts.
- ACT 258—SB 152 Provides relative to certain unauthorized acts of motor vehicle manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, distributor branches, factory branches, and converters.
- ACT 259—SB 168 Provides relative to commercial insurance.
- ACT 260—SB 172 Provides relative to costs of issuance and the reporting requirements for bonds approved by the State Bond Commission.
- ACT 261—SB 174 Provides relative to shareholder remedies within the state banking code.
- ACT 262—SB 179 Provides relative to annual filing and reporting requirements of charitable organizations.
- ACT 263—SB 198 Provides relative to the adjustment of residential claims.
- ACT 264—SB 230 Provides for qualifications of title insurance producers.
- ACT 265—SB 284 Provides relative to garnishments.
- ACT 266—SB 290 Provides relative to the regulation of sports wagering.
- ACT 267—SB 305 Provides for the disclosure of certain information on websites and online services.
- ACT 268—SB 453 Provides relative to low speed autonomous motor vehicles.
- ACT 269—SB 488 Authorizes millage rate increases in certain parishes.
- ACT 270—HB 157 Provides relative to tax sale title.
- ACT 271—HB 314 Makes technical corrections to various provisions of law within and relating to the subject matter of the legislative committees on health and welfare.
- ACT 272—HB 360 Provides for the continuous revision of the Children’s Code.
- ACT 273—HB 545 Provides for prelicensing requirements for insurance producers
- ACT 274—HB 646 Makes revisions to the Louisiana Election Code.
- ACT 275—HB 708 Defines biomass as it relates to the Louisiana Renewable Energy Development Act.
- ACT 276—HB 979 Provides for the sharing of limited student information for the purpose of administering certain federal food assistance programs.
- ACT 277—HB 1035 Provides relative to the Underground Storage Tank Program.
- ACT 282—SB 3 Provides for distribution of monies collected from enforcement actions of coastal use permits.
- ACT 284—SB 87 Provides relative to the capital outlay process.
- ACT 285—SB 103 Provides relative to legal malpractice.
- ACT 286—SB 258 Provides relative to voting and the holding of elections impaired as the result of a declared emergency or disaster.
- ACT 287—SB 364 Provides for the rulemaking authority of the Louisiana Tax Commission.
- ACT 288—HB 1080 Provides relative to broadband.
- ACT 289—SB 7 Grants a permanent benefit increase to system retirees and beneficiaries.
- ACT 290—SB 46 Provides relative to group insurance benefits for certain clerks of court.
- ACT 291—SB 51 Adds a second commissioner to the Twenty-Second Judicial District Court and authorizes commissioners to preside over domestic violence cases and civil matters.
- ACT 292—SB 83 Creates the Council on Medicaid Pharmacy Reimbursement.
- ACT 293—SB 88 Provides relative to insurance benefits for retirees of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.
- ACT 294—SB 93 Designates the Gulf Fritillary as the official state butterfly.
- ACT 295—SB 101 Provides relative to the traffic violations bureau in certain city courts.
- ACT 296—SB 106 Provides relative to disciplinary proceedings by a professional or occupational board or commission.
- ACT 297—SB 111 Repeals provisions creating the establishment, location, purpose, and use of the Tioga Heritage Park and Museum.
- ACT 298—SB 121 Provides relative to the display of pharmacy permits.
- ACT 299—SB 146 Provides for health insurance coverage of cancer treatments.
- ACT 300—SB 157 Provides for access to criminal history records and identification files by the office of technology services.
- ACT 301—SB 159 Provides relative to insurance benefits for retirees of the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
- ACT 302—SB 176 Amends the Blind Persons’ Literacy Rights and Education Act.
- ACT 303—SB 193 Provides for the reapportionment plans of school boards.
- ACT 304—SB 197 Allows groundwater district commission members appointed by certain entities that furnish water for rural or municipal use to be employees of such entities.
- ACT 305—SB 201 Adds contract attorneys of district public defender offices to group health insurance coverage offered by parish governments.
- ACT 306—SB 215 Provides for assessment of attorney fees when certain municipal fire and police civil service boards reverse a decision of an appointing authority.
- ACT 307—SB 250 Provides relative to the compensation of intercollegiate athletes for the use of their name, image, or likeness.
- ACT 308—SB 261 Provides for public postsecondary education transfer pathways.
- ACT 309—SB 268 Provides relative to opioid treatment programs for pregnant women.
- ACT 310—SB 285 Makes technical changes to update cross references to gaming laws and authorizes the Louisiana Gaming Control Board to conduct open meetings via video conferencing
- ACT 311—SB 318 Provides relative to the advertising, promoting, and conducting of certain live musical performances.
- ACT 312—SB 324 Provides relative to qualifications for licensure by the Louisiana State Board of Dentistry.
- ACT 313—SB 328 Provides relative to the Louisiana State Board of Optometry Examiners.
- ACT 314—SB 398 Provides relative to juror compensation rates.
- ACT 315—SB 407 Requires schools to store epinephrine in the classrooms of certain students.
- ACT 316—SB 442 Provides relative to certain third-party sellers on the online marketplace.
- ACT 317—SB 485 Provides relative to the Delachaise Security and Improvement District.
- ACT 318—SB 486 Provides relative to clerks of court.
- ACT 319—SB 493 Provides relative to certain drainage districts.
- ACT 320—HB 182 Provides relative to third-party administrators.
- ACT 321—HB 235 Provides relative to the governing commission of the Jackson Parish Hospital Service District.
- ACT 322—HB 237 Provides relative the administration of tests by the state examiner for certain positions in the city of Shreveport.
- ACT 323—HB 244 Provides relative to public school calendar requirements.
- ACT 324—HB 245 Provides relative to minors taken into protective custody from schools.
- ACT 325—HB 263 Requires the establishment of check-out procedures at public schools and school districts.
- ACT 326—HB 266 Provides relative to the Louisiana Commission on HIV, AIDS, and Hepatitis C Education, Prevention, and Treatment.
- ACT 327—HB 270 Provides for naming the Kenner council on aging building in Kenner after Mable Trepagnier Brown.
- ACT 328—HB 287 Requires the annual occupational license tax levied on certain computer programming businesses to be set at a flat rate.
- ACT 329—HB 301 Provides relative to a driver’s license duplicate designation.
- ACT 330—HB 308 Provides relative to the unemployment compensation weekly benefit amount.
- ACT 331—HB 317 Provides for hurricane, named storm, and wind and hail deductibles.
- ACT 332—HB 349 Provides relative to the removal of school bus operators.
- ACT 333—HB 363 Provides relative to the student growth component in the evaluation of teachers and administrators.
- ACT 334—HB 377 Provides relative to fingerprinting all persons arrested for any offense involving operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- ACT 335—HB 417 Authorizes early learning centers to maintain a supply of auto-injectable epinephrine.
- ACT 336—HB 469 Creates the Delta Bike Trail Commission.
- ACT 337—HB 473 Provides relative to fees for production of public records.
- ACT 338—HB 509 Requires the state Department of Education to review laws pertaining to teacher training and submit a related report to the legislature.
- ACT 339—HB 532 Provides relative to health insurance coverage for fire employees.
- ACT 340—HB 572 Provides for the advertisement of condemned property.
- ACT 341—HB 582 Joins Louisiana to the licensed professional counselors interstate compact.
- ACT 342—HB 587 Modifies the composition of the Lakefront Management Authority.
- ACT 343—HB 604 Provides for the transfer of ownership of a vehicle to an insurer.
- ACT 344—HB 625 Provides relative to off-site locations of behavioral health service providers.
- ACT 345—HB 630 Designates certain portions of highways in Iberia Parish and St. Martin Parish.
- ACT 346—HB 647 Provides relative to the Mid-City Security District in Orleans Parish.
- ACT 347—HB 669 Provides relative to background checks of private training or driving instructor training schools or agencies.
- ACT 348—HB 679 Provides relative to certain statements required to be filed by elected officials.
- ACT 349—HB 732 Provides relative to the Louis Armstrong Park Authority and Historic Jazz District in Orleans Parish.
- ACT 350—HB 776 Designates a portion of Interstate 49 in Shreveport, Louisiana, as “The Cooper Road Pioneers Memorial Interchange.”
- ACT 351—HB 777 Provides relative to the secretary for the municipal fire and police civil service board in certain municipalities.
- ACT 352—HB 780 Provides relative to historic preservation and economic development in downtown Houma.
- ACT 353—HB 791 Provides relative to charter fishing without required credentials.
- ACT 354—HB 797 Provides relative to the BioDistrict New Orleans in Orleans Parish.
- ACT 355—HB 818 Provides relative to certain expedited hearing schedules.
- ACT 356—HB 827 Provides relative to screening of children for autism spectrum disorder.
- ACT 357—HB 828 Increases the gross annual sales threshold under which a home-based preparer of low-risk foods may qualify for the protections of the statute known commonly as the cottage food law.
- ACT 358—HB 832 Designates Act 444 of the 2021 Regular Session as “Beau’s Law.”
- ACT 359—HB 17 Provides for a benefit increase for the Louisiana School Employees’ Retirement System.
- ACT 360—HB 21 Provides for a funding deposit account for Municipal Police Employees’ Retirement System and authorizes the board of trustees of the system to modify required employer contributions.
- ACT 361—HB 28 Provides relative to certain eviction proceedings in the City Court of Hammond.
- ACT 362—HB 38 Creates an Employee Insurance Fund for the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office.
- ACT 363—HB 39 Provides for ex officio notaries public with certain limited authority for the Beauregard Parish School Board.
- ACT 364—HB 44 Provides relative to the information required to be provided to a committee reviewing the re-creation of a statutory entity.
- ACT 365—HB 49 Authorizes the town of Henderson to levy a hotel occupancy tax.
- ACT 366—HB 55 Provides for Medicaid coverage of dental care for certain residents of intermediate care facilities.
- ACT 367—HB 63 Provides for an exception for certain information required to be submitted by a nongovernmental entity.
- ACT 368—HB 72 Provides relative to the board of commissioners of Terrebonne Parish Fire Protection District Number Six.
- ACT 369—HB 78 Provides relative to the state’s annual comprehensive financial report.
- ACT 370—HB 88 Provides for Celebrate Freedom Week in public schools.
- ACT 371—HB 118 Provides for the members of the Louisiana Property and Casualty Insurance Commission and its ad hoc committees.
- ACT 372—HB 124 Provides relative to certain judicial proceedings conducted by audio-visual means.
- ACT 373—HB 131 Provides relative to the salary schedules of teachers whose employment is interrupted by military service.
- ACT 374—HB 133 Provides for technical corrections and revision of provisions of Title 17 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes.
- ACT 375—HB 149 Provides relative to legal advisor services for the Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority.
- ACT 376—HB 150 Provides relative to the Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District.
- ACT 377—HB 155 Provides relative to property adjudicated to the city of Monroe.
- ACT 378—HB 319 Adds a member with aviation experience to the Shreveport Airport Authority.
- ACT 379—HB 323 Creates the Back on Track Louisiana Pilot Program.
- ACT 380—HB 324 Provides relative to the composition of the Oyster Task Force.
- ACT 381—HB 326 Provides relative to historical horse racing fees.
- ACT 382—HB 335 Provides relative to behavioral health.
- ACT 383—HB 345 Provides an exemption from tolls on La. Hwy. 1 bridge for certain school personnel.
- ACT 384—HB 361 Provides relative to search warrants for medical records.
- ACT 385—HB 400 Requires instruction relative to cardiac health in high school.
- ACT 386—HB 402 Provides relative to the prescriptive period for certain actions for abuse of a minor.
- ACT 387—HB 620 Provides relative to the authority of private nonprofit elementary or secondary schools and public elementary or secondary schools to conduct certain games of chance.
- ACT 388—HB 658 Modifies the membership of the Louisiana Advisory Council on Driver Education.
- ACT 389—HB 682 Provides for a claims adjuster database.
- ACT 390—HB 709 Authorizes behavioral health services providers to furnish services to clients and patients regardless of those persons’ location within the state.
- ACT 391—HB 726 Provides relative to the financial obligations of criminal offenders.
- ACT 392—HB 739 Provides for placement of a memorial of Oscar James Dunn in the state capitol.
- ACT 393—HB 825 Provides relative to licensed practical nurses who administer chemical tests for intoxication.
- ACT 394—HB 841 Provides relative to the disclosure of personal information of certain persons.
- ACT 395—HB 852 Creates a book delivery program for certain public school students.
- ACT 396—HB 864 Provides relative to the Board of Louisiana River Pilot Review and Oversight.
- ACT 397—HB 869 Designates portions of certain highways as memorial highways.
- ACT 398—HB 874 Provides relative to the office of deputy state examiner.
- ACT 399—HB 879 Provides relative to an authorized expense allowance paid to members of a parish governing authority.
- ACT 400—HB 886 Provides relative to powers granted to the state examiner with respect to the admission to tests.
- ACT 401—HB 895 Creates the LaSalle Cultural Corridor District in Orleans Parish.
- ACT 402—HB 906 Removes a requirement for certain Lawrason Act municipalities to use the gubernatorial election dates for municipal elections.
- ACT 403—HB 966 Authorizes a renewable tax for the operation of the coroner’s office for certain parishes.
- ACT 404—HB 1007 Provides relative to tax sale property.
- ACT 405—HB 1032 Provides relative to outdoor advertising.
- ACT 406—HB 1067 Provides relative to the Fresh Start Proper Worker Classification Initiative and the Voluntary Disclosure Program.
- ACT 407—SB 15 Provides relative to contracts for fiscal intermediary services.
- ACT 408—SB 34 Allows advisory committees of the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners to meet using electronic platforms.
- ACT 409—SB 35 Names the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy building located in Baton Rouge the “Carl W. Aron Building.”
- ACT 410—SB 54 Provides for an automatic filing extension for individual income tax returns.
- ACT 411—SB 69 Provides relative to protections for crime victims.
- ACT 412—SB 118 Requires medical necessity for genetic testing of certain cancer mutations is based on nationally recognized clinical practice guidelines.
- ACT 413—SB 135 Provides relative to Military Family Assistance Fund applications.
- ACT 414—SB 177 Changes school year for certain requirements relative to entering first grade.
- ACT 415—SB 222 Provides relative to the Louisiana Appraisal Management Company Licensing and Regulation Act.
- ACT 416—SB 255 Provides relative to court costs and fees in domestic abuse cases.
- ACT 417—SB 266 Provides for utilization of certain monies in the Construction Subfund of the Transportation Trust Fund for federal match.
- ACT 418—SB 279 Names the public building located in Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge the “J. Burton Angelle Building.”
- ACT 419—SB 281 Authorizes disclosure of the name and address of a law enforcement officer who has qualified as a candidate for office.
- ACT 420—SB 286 Provides for licensure and qualifications of massage therapists.
- ACT 421—SB 317 Provides in-state residency status for public postsecondary tuition fees to certain members and veterans of the military.
- ACT 422—SB 349 Provides relative to the filling of a vacancy on the Louisiana State Board of Dentistry.
- ACT 423—SB 369 Provides for compensation for certain election workers.
- ACT 424—SB 423 Provides relative to public contracts, works, and improvements.
- ACT 425—SB 426 Provides for the Allen Toussaint Legacy Act.
- ACT 426—SB 435 Provides relative to the Louisiana Highway Regulatory Act.
- ACT 427—SB 436 Creates the “Louisiana Equine Promotion and Research Advisory Board” special prestige license plate.
- ACT 428—SB 443 Provides for direct payment of state and local sales tax on purchases by certain taxpayers.
- ACT 429—SB 444 Provides relative to tax administration and the Board of Tax Appeals.
- ACT 430—SB 458 Provides relative to the board of commissioners and the nominating committee of certain flood protection authorities.
- ACT 431—SB 465 Provides for vacancies in the board of commissioners of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East and Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-West.
- ACT 432—SB 112 Requires health insurers that utilize prior authorization to reduce burdensome delays in approving and in making payments for covered healthcare services.
Bills vetoed by Gov. Edwards:
- SB 381 Gov. Edwards has vetoed SB 381 because it does not adequately protect the public from predatory lending practices.
- HB 216 Gov. Edwards has vetoed HB 216 at the request of the bill’s author.
- SB 36 creates an unnecessary expansion of criminal code. Click here to read the veto letter.
- Gov. Edwards line-item vetoed portions of HB 1. Click here to read the veto letter.
- HB 544 Gov. Edwards has vetoed HB 544 because it is a significant rollback of the 2017 Justice Reinvestment effort, which was passed by the legislature with strong bipartisan support.