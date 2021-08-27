Blue Cross lifts early drug refill restrictions ahead of Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — On Friday afternoon, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana urged all residents to consider their health needs and take steps to prepare, especially in the ongoing COVID-19 surge.

Blue Cross and HMO Louisiana are allowing early prescription medicine refills for a limited time. This applies to members with Express Scripts pharmacy benefits through Blue Cross. Members should make sure they have enough medication for a few days in case they need to evacuate or are unable to leave their homes during severe weather.

Anyone having trouble refilling a prescription can call the Pharmacy or Customer Service number on your ID card.

Blue Cross and Express Scripts will help you and your pharmacy with this process.

As your families make storm preparations, consider your healthcare needs: