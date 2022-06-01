NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents are investigating after a crash just south of Natchitoches launched a boat onto the riverbank.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene at 8:15 p.m. where they found a boat on the bank of the Cane River near the 2400 block of Fish Hatchery Rd.

Natchitoches boat crashes on Cane River (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Natchitoches boat on riverbank of Cane River (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Despite how far the boat made it up the riverbank, deputies say no one was injured. Agents have not yet released how the boat managed to launch out of the water or if any other watercraft were involved.

The LDWF is investigating the cause of the crash.