A body was confirmed to have been found in a pile of cars abandoned during overnight flooding.

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) Just after noon Tuesday the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body had been found among abandoned cars at the Bluebonnet underpass outside the Mall of Louisiana.

The coroners office have identified the person as 33-year old, Justin Blaine Thompson of Plaquemine.

Several other cars had been cleared away throughout the morning that had been carried by the water which reached high levels overnight.

Traffic had to be diverted from the area for most of the day.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared by authorities.