GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students were notified that a body has been found near Grambling’s campus Saturday night.

An email alert was sent out at 9:14 p.m. stating:

The following is a message from the Grambling State University Notification System:

A body found near campus is being investigated by LSP. Room checks are underway. If you have information, call 3182742222.

Louisiana State Police say they are assisting Grambling State Police at the location on Church St.

Around 10:00 p.m. the university released a statement that the body didn’t appear to be related to the campus based on initial findings in the investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.