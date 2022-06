SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The body of an 18-year-old was found Monday evening near the spillway of the Toledo Bend Dam.

Two young men called the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office shortly before 5:00 p.m. when a friend with them went under the water while swimming.

Deputies, firefighters, and dive team members responded to the emergency call, finding the body of the man about 25 feet from the bank just after 7:00 p.m.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.