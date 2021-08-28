Bracing for Ida: As many coastal residents prepare to evacuate, a few others opt to wait it out

GRAND ISLE, La. (NBC) – People living along Louisiana’s coast are bracing for Hurricane Ida, which is expected to roar ashore Sunday as a life-threatening Category 4 storm.

Many people are filling up their gas tanks, stocking up on essential foods and filling sandbags.

Cities across the region are calling for a combination of voluntary and mandatory evacuations.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell ordered a mandatory evacuation for people living outside the city’s levee system, but for the rest of the city, the evacuation is voluntary.

Some people living along the coast have decided to try and ride out the storm, while others are leaving.



One St. Tammany Parish resident who decided to evacuate said, “It’s been a wet summer, so we’re kind of used to the water coming up and coming down, but I think it’s this tidal surge that’s got me a little nervous.



But another said though he first was, “thinking about going,” but then at the last minute decided to stay. “Tried to sandbag my mom’s house and hopefully we can ride it out. We’ll definitely be looking at the water levels, so…”

Although he said he understands that at some point it will be too late to change his mind, but said, “we’ve got a generator at the house, we’re about 21 above sea level, so we’re hoping with a possible 4-to-7 foot surge we’re going to be OK.



Another St. Tammany resident said he and his family have decided to ride it out, though they are concerned about the wind and the trees.



But another Grand Isle resident says he’s evacuating. “I started watching it about Monday or Tuesday, and Wednesday I knew I had to come down and get everything.”

He said it’s been very busy in the area. “Everybody packing up. Getting out. I hear there are only going to be about a dozen people going to try and ride it out.

“You know it’s going to flood,” he said.

