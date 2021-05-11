BREAKING: Grand jury declines to indict officers in Trayford Pellerin killing, DA to make address at 3:30 p.m.

UPDATE, 2:55 p.m.: News 10 has learned from the family of Trayford Pellerin and other sources that the grand jury has decided not to indict the officers involved in his death.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added to this post as they become available.

ORIGINAL POST: LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — 15th Judicial District Attorney Donald Landry will hold a press conference this afternoon to discuss the Grand Jury’s return regarding the Trayford Pellerin case.

The DA will speak at 3:30 p.m. You can view the entire press conference in the video player above, as well as a press conference by the family of Trayford Pellerin, scheduled to follow the DA’s press conference.