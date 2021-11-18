Hammond Eastside Magnet High school lockdown lifted after reported gun threat

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, November 18, Louisiana State Police, Tangipahoa Sheriffs Office, and the Hammond Police Department arrived at Hammond Eastside Magnet High school in response to a gun threat.

According to Hammond Eastside Magnet School, there was a report of a white man in possession of a gun in the parking lot.

Sherrif’s deputies were on campus and assessed the situation.

As a precaution, the school announced that they are on lockdown and the carpool and bus dismissal will be held up until all is cleared by police.

As of 4:13 p.m., Hammond Eastside Magnet School announced Law enforcement has deemed it safe to begin dismissal, but it will be a modified release.

The school plans to dismiss buses first, then the carpool process will begin.