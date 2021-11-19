UPDATE BREAKING NEWS: Beau Chene High School lockdown lifted

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The lockdown at Beau Chene High School has been lifted and no weapon was found, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

The school was placed on lockdown after students reported seeing a student with a gun just after 9 a.m. Reports surfaced from a live feed on Facebook that a student was saying that there was a shooter and that they were in custody. Authorities say this is false information. All students are safe and the investigation continues.

The lockdown was lifted just after 10 a.m.

KLFY News 10 will have more information during our noon newscast.

