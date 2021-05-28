BRPD to hold press conference to address video of teen boy strip-searched

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge police are set to hold a news conference Friday to address video that has circulated online of an incident that took place more than a year ago showing an officer strip-searching a 16-year-old boy and his older brother in broad daylight during a traffic stop in January 2020.

In the video, the boy says the officer doesn’t have the right to grope him, the officer then responds by saying he does.

A lawsuit was filed and settled out of court in April for $35,000.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome spoke out after the video naturally raised concerns about policing in our community. Broome said in a statement:

The matter is in the administrative process. We take all actions of this sort very seriously. We cannot go down a path that continues to tear at the fabric of trust between law enforcement and citizens. Transparency and accountability are a must.

Broome added while the involved individuals have received a civil remedy in this matter, the officers involved must be held accountable.

Officials say the news conference time will be announced once the administration has notified the officer’s attorney.

